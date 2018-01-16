MnDOT closing part of Mpls. I-35W north this week for Super Bowl prep

The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to provide an additional lane into downtown in time for the Super Bowl. Doing that, though, will require Interstate 35W north closures in Minneapolis on Wednesday night and Thursday.

The closures include I-35W north from 26th Street into downtown from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday and again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, MnDOT spokesperson Dave Aeikens said in a statement. The ramp from I-35W north to Interstate 94 west will be closed during those same times.

Vehicles going north will have to stay on I-35W instead of taking the access road into downtown or exiting to I-94 west, Aeikens said.

When the road reopens, he added, the MnPASS shoulder on I-35W into downtown will be available again.