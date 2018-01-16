Rochester theater has new harassment policy, nine months after accusations

The Rochester Civic Theatre has a new sexual harassment and discrimination policy.

The new policy comes roughly nine months after the organization's executive director, Gregory Stavrou, resigned. He cited health reasons, but left shortly after six people told the board he had subjected them to unwelcome sexual advances.

The allegations were the subject of a major MPR News report in July, well before the spate of sexual harassment allegations against powerful men.

"With sexual harassment being an important issue and being in the limelight right now, we thought this was a good time to look at our policy and make sure it was everything that it needed to be," said Rochester Civic Theatre board member Jean Marvin.

The updated policy clarifies steps to address inappropriate behavior. Marvin says it encourages people who wish to come forward to report allegations.

"We wanted to just make sure that people felt comfortable and depending on their comfort level, the suggestions were: you can talk to the person who you feel has been offensive, or you can talk to the executive director or you can talk to the board chair," she said.