Nationwide, NPR is calling it a 'sexual assault epidemic.' It happens here, too.

In the United States, people with intellectual disabilities are sexually assaulted at a much higher rate — seven times higher — than people without disabilities. That's the troubling key finding from a yearlong investigation by NPR.

This week and last, NPR has been telling the stories of people with intellectual disabilities who have experienced sexual assault, and what's being done to break the cycle.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Georgann Rumsey about what the situation looks like in Minnesota. Rumsey is a project manager at The Arc Minnesota.