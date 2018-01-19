The temperature roller coaster continues

We are in the midst of our second January thaw (bearing in mind the first one was over Jan. 8-11).

The first half of the month was dominated by cold temperatures with two-thirds of the days reporting cooler than normal values as well as numerous subzero nights.

Overall temperatures during the first two weeks were 4 to 6 degrees cooler than average.

On Friday we may hit 50 degrees in some parts of the state.

Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer discusses weather trends with University of Minnesota meteorologist Mark Seeley.

