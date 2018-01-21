Photos: Vikings, Eagles game is told in the faces


The Raleigh Family's kickoff ritual.
1 The Raleigh family from left, Shaine Dunn, Izabella Raleigh, Marnie Raleigh, Don Raleigh II, Daniel Ternyak, Izabella Raleigh and Don Raleigh III, touch an engraved brick for good luck during the kick off of the NFC championship game inside of their Blaine, Minn., home. "The idea that we can do some small thing to be part of the team, that's what we're looking for," Don Raleigh II said. 
The Raleigh family's engraved brick.
2 An engraved brick identical to one on the plaza of US Bank stadium sits on the living room floor of the Raleigh family home. 
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches during the second half.
3 Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches during the second half of the championship game against the Eagles. 
Fans react to a play in the 3rd quarter.
4 From left, Vikings fans Mark Marotz, Mackenzie Weber and Ryan Jaeger react to a play in the third quarter inside of Randle's Restaurant and Bar in Minneapolis. 
Vikings fans watch during the second half of the NFC championship game.
5 Vikings fans watch during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Eagles. 
Eagles fans celebrate during the second quarter.
6 Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate during the second quarter. 
Case Keenum (7) of the Minnesota Vikings reacts during the second quarter.
7 Case Keenum (7) of the Vikings reacts during the second quarter. 
Vikings fans pensively watch the 2nd quarter of the NFC championship game.
8 Vikings fans pensively watch the second quarter of the NFC championship game inside of Randle's Restaurant and Bar. 
Brenda Olson cheers on the Vikings.
9 Brenda Olson gets out of her seat to cheer the Vikings on despite the 17-point deficit at halftime inside of Randle's. "I'm really worried, I'm dying inside right now," Olson said. 
Fans react to a dropped touchdown pass.
10 Julie Brichta, right, and Debra Arbit react to a dropped touchdown pass during the NFC championship game inside of Randle's. 
Vikings' Case Keenum reacts on the bench.
11 Vikings' Case Keenum reacts on the bench during the second half of the game. 
Vikings fans sulk
12 From left, Mark Marotz, Mackenzie Weber and Ryan Jaeger react to a play in the third quarter. 
Linval Joseph (98) of the Minnesota Vikings walks of the field.
13 Linval Joseph (98) of the Minnesota Vikings walks of the field after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. 
NFC Championship - Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
14 Nick Foles (9) of the Philadelphia Eagles meets with Case Keenum (7) of the Minnesota Vikings after defeating him in the game at Lincoln Financial Field. 
Nelson Agholor (13) of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his team's win.
15 Nelson Agholor (13) of the Eagles celebrates his team's win over thenVikings. 
Nick Foles (9) of the Eagles celebrates his team's win
16 Nick Foles (9) of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his team's win. 
A Minnesota Vikings fan looks out after the NFC championship game.
17 A Minnesota Vikings fan looks out after the game against the Eagles Sunday in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 38-7 to advance to Super Bowl LII. 