Was the Super Bowl super? Economic analysis due Tuesday

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.

The Lombardi trophy is in Philadelphia, the Vikings begin preseason activities in Eagan, and the 2018-19 football season is just 100 days away.

But in downtown Minneapolis — at least for the next week or so — it's still Super Bowl time.

"We're cleaning out our office and shutting it down, as you would when an event comes to an end," said host committee CEO Maureen Bausch. "We started, actually, the day after the Super Bowl."

The host committee staff that organized all the activities and raised the money to run and secure the weeklong festivities is down to only a handful, from a peak of about 32 for the Feb. 4 game at U.S. Bank stadium.

As one of its last duties, the host committee will issue a report Tuesday of the business brought to Minnesota. The host committee will present the report with consulting firm Rockport Analytics and Gov. Mark Dayton.

"I think everyone will be pleased with the fact that the economic impact was more than anticipated, and by a significant amount," Bausch said in an interview, although she wouldn't put a dollar figure on it.

She said the figure was larger because East Coast teams played in the game. Their fans tend to travel more and spend more to follow their teams. She also credited the corporate community with stepping up to fund the event and drawing big crowds to the game — despite hosting the coldest Super Bowl ever.

Bausch said the committee has been paying bills, giving away some equipment and other material to nonprofits and recycling what it can. The host committee will close for good on Friday.