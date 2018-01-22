How climate change is affecting business

Just how is your favorite business impacted by climate change? And how are companies reacting to those anti-climate breezes blowing from Washington. D.C.?
MPR News chief meteorologist Paul Huttner spoke with three climate-wise business minds.
Guests:
• Laura Bishop, chief corporate responsibility & sustainability officer at Best Buy
• Adam Fetcher, vice president of environmental impact and policy Askov Finlayson
• Chris Farrell, Marketplace senior economics contributor
Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.