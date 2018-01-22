How can we end homelessness in Minnesota?

With the Super Bowl only two weeks away, emergency shelter providers have stepped up their work with people who are homeless.

Some shelters have moved their residents out of downtown areas, while other emergency shelters have increased their outreach services. They hope to help those with mental health issues deal with rowdy tourists.

But behind the immediate news is a bigger story about how the state and local government and nonprofits are working to end homelessness and the ongoing challenges they face.

MPR News guest host Marianne Combs spoke to three guests about how to eliminate homelessness in the state: David Hewitt, director of the Office to End Homelessness in Hennepin County, Deb Foster, executive director of Ain Dah Yung Center, and the Michelle Gerrard, research manager at the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation.

