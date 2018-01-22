Live: Winter storm blasts southern Minnesota

3 USA gymnastics board members resign, as fallout from abuse scandal continues

Larry Nassar appears in court last Wednesday in Lansing, Mich., to listen to victim impact statements during his sentencing hearing. He is accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.
Larry Nassar appears in court last Wednesday in Lansing, Mich., to listen to victim impact statements during his sentencing hearing. He is accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. 