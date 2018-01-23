Two more plead guilty in fatal robbery of Bloomington drug dealer

Two young suburban women pleaded guilty this week in the fatal robbery of a Bloomington drug dealer.

According to court documents, Megan Cater and Briana Martinson often bought drugs from 19-year-old Corey Elder.

In April, Martinson thought Elder had stolen some of her pills, and decided to rob him in retaliation. She and Cater went to his apartment with four other men. They searched for drugs while some of those men beat Elder, dragged him to his bed and shot him in the neck.

The whole group was indicted on first degree murder charges. So far, defendants Tarrance Murphy, Maurice Verser, and Alec Streit have pleaded guilty.

Cater and Martinson both plead down to second degree murder. They'll be sentenced April 6 in Hennepin County Court.

Only one member of the group, Noah Peterson, is still awaiting trial.