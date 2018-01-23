National Public Radio examines the sexual abuse of people with disabilities

People with intellectual and physical disabilities are more vulnerable to sexual assault than the average person. Joseph Shapiro is taking a hard look at why this happens and what's being done to keep vulnerable populations safe in a series of reports for National Public Radio. He joined guest host Marianne Combs to talk about his investigation.

Shapiro was joined by local attorney Patrick Noaker who is prosecuting a case involving a young woman with Down syndrome who was attacked at a social event. Noaker spoke to the process after the assault, the difficulties of understanding what happened to the victim and what it means to hold someone accountable. It's often the institution, rather than the individual, who Noaker prosecutes.

Katie Thune of Sexuality for All Abilities discussed her work with people of differing abilities to "help improve their quality of life." Her organization provides sex education and support for people with disabilities and their families.

