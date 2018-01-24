Archdiocese removes priest over misconduct allegations

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has removed a Carver priest from ministry, following allegations of misconduct.

The archdiocese said it was contacted by an adult who alleged that the Rev. Thomas Joseph had engaged in inappropriate conduct. Joseph is a priest who works as the parochial administrator at the Church of St. Nicholas in Carver.

Church officials did not provide details on the nature of the reported misconduct or offer any further description of the person who made the report. The church said Tim O'Malley, director of the archdiocese's Office of Ministerial Standards and Safe Environment, "immediately contacted law enforcement" to report the matter.

A statement from the archdiocese said Joseph was removed from ministry temporarily while police investigate and pending any potential criminal findings. The archdiocese said the removal was procedural only and does not indicate any conclusions have been made about the basis of the allegation.

A statement from Joseph released by the archdiocese said he was surprised by the allegations, but would cooperate with the police investigation. Joseph also said he was innocent and asked for prayers of support.