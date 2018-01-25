Art Hounds: 'Frederick Douglass NOW' brings historic figure to life

Here's what the Art Hounds have in store for you this snowy weekend:

East Side Freedom Library co-founder Peter Rachleff says while you may know Roger Guenveur Smith from his work in Spike Lee films, the actor is also an accomplished historian and solo performer. His latest show, "Frederick Douglass NOW," explores the life and legacy of the man who went from slave to journalist and politician, set against the backdrop of contemporary America.

Professional vocalist Jennifer Eckes recommends you see "Noises Off" for an evening of nonstop laughter. The "farce within a farce" follows a theater troupe as its members attempt to put on a show, taking you backstage as the tension rises and things increasingly fall apart. The classic comedy is a popular choice for many school theater programs; Eckes is looking forward to seeing it produced by a professional company.

Theater artist and educator Paul Coate plans to head to Duluth to see "Mamma Mia!" in the newly renovated and reopened NorShor Theatre. The building has been closed for repairs for years; Coate says "Mamma Mia!" is a great way to celebrate its reopening, since it's about rebuilding a family. Both the show and building open Feb. 1; performances run through Feb. 18.