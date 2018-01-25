Mike Freeman takes his investigation to a grand jury

On Wednesday, a lawyer for Ruszczyk's family confirmed that Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman has convened a grand jury in the case. The union for Minneapolis police officers says its members will fully cooperate in the process. The news comes as a surprise to many because Freeman has previously said he will make charging decisions about police officers himself.

Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor fired the shot that killed Ruszczyk. Mulcahy spoke with former Ramsey County Attorney Susan Gaertner about the role of a grand jury. Gaertner is now a principal attorney with Gray Plant Mooty.

