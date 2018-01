Is there any good news for Minnesota sports fans?

It's been a difficult couple weeks for Minnesota sports fans. Adding to the Vikings disappointment, Minnesota's Timberwolves and Wild both lost to elite teams Thursday night. Even the Gopher men's basketball has hit the skids after being considered one of the stronger teams in the Big Ten.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Howard Sinker, digital sports editor for the Star Tribune, who says that yes, there is a little bit of good news.

