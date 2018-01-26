Report: MN needs new office for state gov't sex misconduct claims

Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn speaks to a crowd with her 3-year-old daughter at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul during a rally against sexual harassment on Nov. 17, 2017.

Minnesota should create an independent office to handle reports of sexual harassment in state government, conduct investigations and enforce policy across state agencies.

That's the top recommendation from a report released Friday by Minnesota Management and Budget.

The report also calls for expanded training on sexual harassment prevention policies, the hiring of "more diverse senior leaders" and ensuring that state agency executives "support a more inclusive culture, act to prevent sexual harassment, and respond appropriately when it occurs."

Data released separately on Friday at the request of MPR News and other media showed that 266 sexual harassment complaints were filed within state agencies between January 2012 and December 2017.

Of those, 135 were substantiated. Twelve are pending and 101 were unsubstantiated.

Gov. Mark Dayton ordered the MMB review in November, just as cases of sexual harassment in the Legislature came to light.

Dayton on Friday said he will propose legislation in the upcoming session to create the independent office, which would be "responsible for ensuring even stronger protections against sexual harassment, more immediate responses to complaints, and more consistent consequences for offenders."

The recommendations would cover state agencies. However, they would not cover the Legislature.

GOP Rep. Tony Cornish and state DFL Sen. Dan Schoen resigned from the Legislature recently after misconduct complaints were lodged against them.

In the wake of those claims, Republican and DFL leaders said they'd take steps to create a better workplace atmosphere, including requiring sexual harassment training for every lawmaker and redesigning a complaint system to ensure lawmakers, staff and the public feel protected if they file a complaint against an elected official.