MN agencies paid $709K since '15 to settle sex misconduct claims

Minnesota state government agencies have paid out $709,000 in settlements since 2015 related to seven sexual harassment cases, according to data released Friday at the request of MPR News and other media.

That information also shows 266 sexual harassment complaints were filed within Minnesota state agencies between January 2012 and December 2017. Of those, 135 were substantiated. Nearly one-third of those substantiated complaints came from the Department of Corrections.

Twelve cases are pending. Of those, one involves the state Department of Administration while six are connected to the Department of Human Services, one at the management and budget office, one at the Department of Public Safety and three at the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Many of these cases involve verbal advances or inappropriate remarks. But some hold very serious allegations of assault or coercion.

That includes a Department of Public Safety settlement.

In 2015, the agency paid $117,500 to a woman not identified in court papers over harassment she said she endured by a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension special agent.

According to records, the woman's identity was withheld because she worked for the BCA under an assumed name as a confidential informant.

There was no admission of wrongdoing in the settlement, a common feature of the agreements reached by state agencies over harassment allegations.

In a federal lawsuit, the woman said she became an informant after a BCA drug raid in 2010. She agreed to help with other cases the agency was working on, but the agent regularly invoked her immigration status and began making sexual advances toward her.

The woman said he sexually assaulted her and exchanged illicit text messages with her.

After an internal investigation over several department violations, the agent was suspended for 30 days without pay in 2015.

"I remain hopeful that this suspension will serve to show you how serious your actions are and that these actions must be corrected," the agent was told in a letter from BCA Superintendent Drew Evans handing down the punishment.

Documents indicate the agent was reassigned.

Responding to questions on Friday, the BCA said the agent is now a special agent in the agency's investigations unit and that he was demoted from senior special agent to special agent following his suspension and that he no longer works with confidential informants.

The complaints and settlements data release came on the same day Minnesota Management and Budget released a report recommending that Minnesota create an independent office to handle reports of sexual harassment in state government, conduct investigations and enforce policy across state agencies.

That report also calls for expanded training on sexual harassment prevention policies, the hiring of "more diverse senior leaders" and ensuring that state agency executives "support a more inclusive culture, act to prevent sexual harassment, and respond appropriately when it occurs."

Agency settlements

Here's a breakdown of the seven settlements that resulted in $709,000 in payouts since 2015:

• The Department of Administration paid one woman $180,000 in 2017 and another $68,000 the same year.

• The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs paid out $150,000 in 2017.

• The Department of Public Safety paid a $117,500 award in 2015 as well as a $70,000 settlement the same year.

• The Department of Corrections paid $120,000 over a complaint in 2015.

• The Department of Human Services agreed to a $4,000 payment in 2015.