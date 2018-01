Jon Kirchhofer takes a stroll with his dog, Ginny, in Shadow Falls Park in St. Paul on Monday.

University of Minnesota meteorologist Mark Seeley says the snowstorm that sliced through Minnesota on Monday isn't the biggest on record for that day: a 1982 storm dumped about 2 feet of snow in some parts of the state.

But there were some surprises in this week's storm. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer talked with Seeley about the unusually wet snowfall in many areas, along with other weather topics.

Click on the audio player above to hear their conversation.