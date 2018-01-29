Where are the bathrooms? And other really important Super Bowl questions

People stroll Nicollet Mall as the last preparations are put in place for Super Bowl LIVE in Minneapolis on Jan. 25.

So you're headed to downtown Minneapolis for some Super Bowl-related festivities. Where can you park? Is there a place to warm up? Most importantly, where are the bathrooms?

Here are the answers to some of your most pressing Super Bowl questions.

Where's the bathroom?

Find restrooms near the entrances to the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival on Sixth and 12th streets along Nicollet Mall; at Eighth Street and Lasalle Avenue; and also between Ninth and 10th streets just south of Nicollet Mall.

Where can I warm up?

The Twin Cities gets a brief shot at the upper 20s and 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday but after that, it's c-c-c-cold. In fact, we may have a tough time getting above zero in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Pedestrians walk the Super Bowl-emblazoned skyway in Minneapolis on Jan. 25. Evan Frost | MPR News file

The good news is that Super Bowl LIVE is on Nicollet Avenue, where there are plenty of entrances to the skyways if you need to duck indoors to get some feeling back in your fingers. Watch the streetside festivities from above, if you need to warm up.

The former Macy's building is also hosting some of the attractions, including Kitty Bowl and the Prince pop-up exhibit.

What's banned?

At Super Bowl LIVE

The usual suspects are prohibited: weapons, fireworks, hazardous or toxic chemicals, etc.

But also:

Pets, large shopping bags and coolers are some of the things banned from Super Bowl activities. William Lager | MPR News graphic

At U.S. Bank Stadium

The rules are similar to those at Super Bowl LIVE but even more stringent. For example: no selfie sticks, whistles, noisemakers or horns.

The NFL strongly encourages fans not to bring any type of bag to the Super Bowl. If necessary, the league has outlined what is allowed:

• Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches

• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags

• Small clutch bags, 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches, can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear bag options

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after a thorough inspection.

Where can I park?

Between now and the morning of the Super Bowl, you can actually reserve your parking space in some downtown Minneapolis ramps and lots at a guaranteed rate. No circling endlessly for a spot!

For meters, download the MPLS Parking app (iPhone | Android) to pay electronically or extend your session on the go.

Game day parking is also available for those attending the Super Bowl. Reserve here.

Which roads are closed?

Some streets in the immediate vicinity of U.S. Bank Stadium have already closed, with more restrictions set for game day.

The same goes for Nicollet Mall, home to the Super Bowl LIVE attraction, and around the Minneapolis Convention Center, which is hosting the Super Bowl Experience, a ticketed NFL interactive theme park.

Meanwhile, only riders with an official Super Bowl game ticket and a $30 game-day LRT pass will be able to board the Blue Line at the Mall of America or the Green Line at Stadium Village, and only after clearing security.

The Green Line will operate normally between Stadium Village and Union Depot stations on game day.

For everyone else, buses will replace trains along the entirety of the Blue Line through the day. Free buses will also run between the Target Field and Stadium Village stations on the Green Line.