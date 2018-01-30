Electrolux closing St. Cloud plant next year, taking about 900 jobs

Appliance manufacturer Electrolux says it will close its production facility in St. Cloud in 2019, affecting about 900 jobs.

In a news release Tuesday, the Sweden-based manufacturer said it plans to invest about $500 million in its U.S. operations, including plants in Springfield, Tennessee and Anderson, South Carolina.

Electrolux's freezer production will be consolidated at its South Carolina facility, the news release said. Production at the St. Cloud plant is expected to continue through 2019.

Company spokeswoman Eloise Hale said about 900 employees in St. Cloud will be affected by the closure. She said all will be eligible for jobs at other facilities.