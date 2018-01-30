The strengths and drawbacks of genetics and genealogy

Genetics and genealogy are two very different ways to figure out the same thing — who you are and where you come from.

Genealogist Mica Anders and biology professor David Matthes joined MPR News host Marianne Combs to talk about the latest trend in high-tech DNA testing kits, like 23andMe, and how that compares to sorting through documents to trace your ancestry.

These tools have their pitfalls and upsides. However, when used together, they can provide a deep understanding of our histories.

