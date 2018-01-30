One killed in shooting at St. Paul convenience store

St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting at a convenience store on the city's east side Monday night.

Police were called to the Quick Stop Market on the 600 block of Payne Avenue after a report of gunfire in the store.

Officers found a female suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics called to the scene pronounced her dead a short time later.

Police spokesperson Mike Ernster wouldn't say if the victim was an adult. He also wouldn't say whether the woman was working in the store or if any suspects were arrested.

"We're interviewing the people that were present in the store, and trying to put together the pieces of what occurred there, who played what role and how that all came about," said Ernster. "Until we get those interviews done, though, we really probably won't have a good grasp on what occurred."

Police also wouldn't say if they'd recovered a weapon.

"But I can tell you that we don't believe there's any threat to the public in relation to this incident," said Ernster.