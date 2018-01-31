It's the best week to spot celebs in the Twin Cities

Justin Timberlake attends The Hollywood Reporter 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast in Hollywood, Calif.

Let's get this out of the way now: Yes, it might be a little shallow to actively stargaze this week. After all, they're just like you and me, just richer. And way famous.

But admit it — it's also kind of fun because Minnesota doesn't normally play host to this many celebs all at once.

Here's a look at some of the biggest names you'll see this week, who you might spot around town, and who probably isn't going to make an appearance.

At least two have already made the "it's cold in Minnesota" joke:

Man of the Woods is out Friday. And yes, this is how cold it is in Minnesota right now 😉https://t.co/L9yGfZpcbg pic.twitter.com/Zo8ICyQ0g3 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 31, 2018

Whoever said “The cold never bothered me anyway” has never been to Minneapolis. #Soundcheck #SBLII pic.twitter.com/UTUiRQirdy — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) January 26, 2018

For the social media-savvy, we've also compiled a list on Twitter that you can follow. Who knows? Some might tweet about their favorite Twin Cities burger joint and you'll be the first to know. Others might even give you a heads up for a potential meet-and-greet:

Minneapolis. 4PM. Super Bowl Live. @sleepnumber Booth. See you there. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) January 30, 2018

Coming

Jimmy Fallon is hosting a special "Tonight Show" in Minneapolis after the Super Bowl. AP 2014

• Justin Timberlake: He's the halftime performer.

• Jimmy Fallon: He's filming an episode of "The Tonight Show" live after the Super Bowl at the Orpheum Theatre.

• Dwayne Johnson, better known as the Rock: A guest on "The Tonight Show."

• Gwen Stefani: Performing after the Super Bowl at Mystic Lake Center.

• The cast of "This is Us," appearing on Fallon's show: Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley.

• Pink: Singing the national anthem before the game. Also performing at the Armory Friday night.

• Jennifer Lopez: Performing a Super Bowl eve concert at the Armory.

• Cindy Crawford: The supermodel, who recreated her iconic 1992 Super Bowl ad for 2018, says she's looking forward to seeing her father, who lives in Minnesota.

• Diddy: Performing at the Players Ball after the Super Bowl at the Armory.

• Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis: The legendary Minneapolis producers curated the music lineup at Super Bowl LIVE.

You can probably bet on...

Gisele Bundchen is certain to show up to cheer on husband Tom Brady. Dean Mouhtaropoulos | Getty Images 2016

• Gisele Bundchen. She's married to Patriots QB Tom Brady.

• Jessica Biel. The Minnesota native is married to Timberlake.

Maybe...

Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg was at the game last year. Maybe he'll show up again this year. Patrick Smith | Getty Images

• Mark Wahlberg. A Patriots superfan, he famously left last year's Super Bowl early when New England was down, before the Patriots rallied to win.

• Chris Evans. The "Captain America" star is also a loyal Patriots fan and was also at the game last year.

Don't hold your breath...

Will Janet Jackson make a surprise appearance with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show? Producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis say it's unlikely. Bryan Bedder | Getty Images for OUT Magazine 2017

• Janet Jackson: Some people think Timberlake might invite Jackson to make amends for their infamous 2004 performance involving a wardrobe malfunction. But Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis say that's unlikely.

• *NSYNC: Timberlake's former bandmate Joey Fatone told TMZ Sports a reunion at the Super Bowl isn't happening.