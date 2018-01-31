Woman found fatally shot in north Minneapolis

A woman was found shot and killed in north Minneapolis Tuesday night. The shooting happened on Lyndale Avenue North, a few blocks north of Broadway Avenue.

Minneapolis police say a gunfire detector indicated shots fired in the area and 911 callers also reported shots fired, just before 10 p.m.

Responding officers found a woman's body on the side of the road on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue. The woman has not been identified, and police have not reported any arrests.

Correction (Jan. 31, 2018): The day of the shooting was incorrect in an earlier version of this article. The story has been updated.