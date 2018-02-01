Suspect fatally shot by police in southern Minnesota

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in St. James by police Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Nicollet County sheriff's deputies spotted a vehicle Wednesday morning that had been reported stolen in New Ulm. Authorities pursued the suspect, but ended the chase for safety reasons.

The vehicle was spotted again a half hour later in St. James. Police say the driver drove into a snow bank and then fled on foot into a nearby business.

Watonwan County sheriff's deputies, officers from St. James police and the Minnesota State Patrol went inside and found the man alone in an office. The BCA says several officers used their Tasers and one eventually shot the man. The suspect was taken to the hospital in St. James where he was pronounced dead.

The BCA said one officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The agency didn't say which officer was hurt or who shot the man. Officers were not wearing body cameras and there is no dash camera footage of the shooting incident.

The BCA is investigating. Investigators say they recovered a knife at the scene.