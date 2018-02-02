Big game, big chill: Sunday's game set to be coldest in Super Bowl history

Groundhog meteorologist Punxsutawney Phil glimpsed his shadow Friday morning, heralding six more weeks of winter.

University of Minnesota meteorologist and climatologist Mark Seeley didn't predict quite that far out in his weekly weather chat with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer. They discussed Sunday's frigid forecast - the coldest in Super Bowl history - and other weather topics.

Seeley retires from the University of Minnesota on Friday after 40 years. He still plans to check in with Cathy Wurzer on Fridays about the weather.