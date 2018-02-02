Charges upgraded in boy's death on Chisago Lake

A man accused of operating his snowmobile while drunk and striking an 8-year-old boy on a Chisago County lake is facing new charges because the child has died.

Forty-five-year-old Eric Coleman is now facing criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation and drunken driving. Alan Geisenkoetter Jr., of Wyoming, died Wednesday night at the hospital. The second-grader was critically injured a week ago when he was struck and dragged by a snowmobile on Chisago Lake where he was going ice fishing with his family.

Coleman also faced drunken driving charges in Anoka County filed in November.