8-year-old boy struck by snowmobile dies

An 8-year-old boy has died from injuries he suffered when a snowmobiler struck him during an ice fishing outing on Chisago Lake.

Alan Geisenkotter and his father, also named Alan, were both hurt in the incident last Friday night. A CaringBridge site established for the family says a snowmobiler hit the family pickup and struck an ice shelter Alan Sr. was putting up on the lake.

When the snowmobile hit the truck, it also hit Alan Jr. and dragged him across the lake. Both his legs were broken and he suffered lung and severe head injuries. The family said the second-grader's brain injuries were worse than initially thought. A post Wednesday on the boy's CaringBridge page said that he had died.

The driver of the snowmobile, 45-year-old Eric Coleman of Chisago City, allegedly told police he had been drinking. Coleman has been charged with criminal vehicular operation and DWI.