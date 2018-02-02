Can the NFL survive this season?

Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to their NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

It's been a rough year in football, and not just for Vikings fans.

The NFL has had a two-year drop in TV ratings. It has had to contend with a growing body of evidence about the risks of concussions. And protests during the national anthem created a fissure even among fans rooting for the same team.

Mark Leibovich is the chief national correspondent for The New York Times, and he recently wrote an article detailing the challenges facing the NFL.

He spoke with MPR News host Stephanie Curtis about what he's watching for as he's in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl.

