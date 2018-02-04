Patriots face Eagles

Alshon Jeffery of the Philadelphia Eagles takes off after his catch in the first quarter of the Super Bowl.

Nearly five months and more than 260 games since the NFL season kicked off with the New England Patriots hosting the opener, here we are once more: the Patriots, back in familiar territory after last year's historic Super Bowl comeback, are set to square off with the Philadelphia Eagles to defend their title.

And while the Eagles entered the game as underdogs, only the betting line is offering clear-cut answers. In nearly every other respect, this game is riddled with questions.

Will Nick Foles, the Eagles' oft-maligned backup quarterback, repeat his masterful NFC Championship performance and manage to do what seemed impossible just a few week's ago — derailing yet another dream season from Tom Brady, Greatest of All Time™ and this year's NFL MVP? Will a flexible, athletic Eagles offense find holes in a Patriots defense that has looked spotty at times this year? Will Justin Timberlake break out a hologram of Prince during his halftime show? (Signs on that one are now pointing to no.)

Will this Philly superfan sweat through his full-body dog costume by halftime?

Anyway, we'll be here to answer these questions — and more! — all night. NPR and member station reporters are covering all the action, both on the field and off.

The story remains the same for the Eagles offense — and the Pats' defense. Nick Foles and Alshon Jeffery are showcasing an all-but-unstoppable connection, while Philly's running back committee continues to gash this Pats defensive line. Now, LeGarrette Blount has joined the party against his former team: the former Pats running back just scored for the Eagles.

To this point, it appears the Patriots are dumbfounded as to how to stop this steamroller of an offense.

... except on point-after attempts, apparently. The Eagles failed to convert their two-point attempt, a bid to get back the point they missed earlier on the missed PAT. No dice on this one either.

After taking a massive hit from Malcolm Jenkins, at the end of what had been a huge reception, New England wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been ruled out for the rest of the game with what appears to be a head injury.

The hit presented not just a scary sight. It also strips the Pats of one of their biggest pass-catching threats — arguably their second most-important receiver, after only tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Hey, remember those Rocky clips our Boston member station colleagues were remarking upon — politely, of course, and without even a shade of indignation?

Well, Boston got its moment on the big screen, after all.

"We were hoping that it would be a Good Will Hunting scene to pump up the Pats' fans," WBUR's Martin Kessler reports. "But instead it was 'I'm Shipping up to Boston' by the Dropkick Murphys."

Another shank on an easy one, this time from New England. After a remarkable tackle brought the Patriots' drive to a fourth down inside the 10, a botched kick attempt means the score is precisely where we left it at first quarter's end.

Remember that tally of lost points as the game goes one, everyone: That's one for Philadelphia, three for New England.

Are you not entertained?

After one quarter, both offenses are firing on all cylinders: Philadelphia has between New England by land and by air; meanwhile, New England has matched them stride for stride on offense.

On the goal line again now, the Patriots are poised to even the score — or top it. Remember that missed PAT by the Eagles, after all.

Nick Foles delivers a long-range strike to Alshon Jeffery for an acrobatic touchdown catch, from more than 30 yards out. This game almost could not have started any better for Philly, which has dominated on the ground and — as showcased in that TD reception — has shown the Patriots will pay if they start selling out to stop the run. It appears the New England defense is on its heels to begin the game, getting beaten from just about every angle.

Now for that almost: The Eagles failed to convert possibly the easiest element of that drive, sending the point-after attempt wide right. Don't be surprised if that lost little point plays a rather big role later in the game.

Another solid drive — this time from the Patriots — that ends in field goal. The scoreboard now features a pair of threes after both defenses managed to bend but not break, holding the goal line just when they needed to.

Our colleagues at WBUR, the Boston member station, have remarked on the fact that it appears the crowd is a little Eagles-heavy tonight. Lots of green, lots of noise while the Patriots have the ball — and, fittingly, a Rocky montage on the big screen. Because of course.

Impressive start from the Philadelphia Eagles. This is precisely how the game must go if these underdogs are to take the reins: long drives, third down conversions — even on third-and-longs — and above all, reliable play from quarterback Nick Foles.

So far, they've gotten all three — but they also settled for three on the scoreboard, after the Patriots defense found their spine on the goal line.

That field goal gets the Eagles on the board first — now, it's Tom Brady's turn.

A helpful reminder from ESPN's Darren Rovell that people will bet on anything.

NPR's TV critic will be filling us in on that other main event going on tonight: the Super Bowl commercials. And he opens on a note of togetherness — which you can probably expect from a whole lot of commercials tonight.

THE HAIKU HATH BEGUN.

Hey friends, want to tweet some haiku using the hashtag? I could use some help with all this live-blogging stuff. I'll include some of my favorites here as the night goes on.

President Trump declined an invitation for a gameday interview, breaking with a recent tradition that dates back to the George W. Bush administration. But earlier Sunday, he still offered a message for the occasion, dedicated to "the brave men and women of our Armed Forces."

"We owe these heroes the greatest respect for defending our liberty and our American way of life. Their sacrifice is stitched into each star and every stripe of our Star-Spangled Banner," he said in a statement released by the White House.

"We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the National Anthem," he added.

The remark appears to refer to players kneeling for the national anthem — a gesture intended to protest police violence in the U.S. Trump has condemned the protest multiple times, including calling on Twitter for the protesting players to be fired.

Meanwhile, outside the stadium, another kind of protest gathered.

Minnesota Public Radio reports about 100 protesters blocked light rail lines leading into the stadium for about an hour, singing and wearing shirts saying "No More 45: Black Lives Matter." More than a dozen demonstrators have been arrested, according to MPR.

And then there were two — and we're not talking about the two teams taking the field this evening. Nope: In this instance, at least, we're talking about a much more pressing numeral: 2 degrees F.

That was what the thermometer was reading outside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, even at the height of midday Sunday. It's expected to continue to hover in the single digits throughout the game.

All of this sets this game on a course to be the coldest Super Bowl on record. Quartz explains only the Super Bowl game day in Detroit in 1982 had an average temperature anywhere close, at 12 degrees F.

Happily for fans and players, the Minnesota Vikings had the good sense to put their home field under a dome — and pipe plenty of heat into the building while they were at it. It is positively balmy once fans make it indoors.

Martin Kessler of WBUR has spotted at least one fan in a tank top, another in shorts. It is unclear, though, how much warmth this, um, rather unconventional hardhat offers.