Art supporter, political activist Sally Pillsbury dies at 93

Sally Pillsbury, a long-time arts patron, philanthropist and a moderate Republican party activist in the Twin Cities, has died.

Family members say Pillsbury had been suffering from advanced dementia and died early Sunday morning, just after midnight, she was 93.

Pillsbury was a self-described moderate to liberal Republican who supported gay rights. She supported many organizations, including Planned Parenthood, the Guthrie Theater and Women Winning, an organization that encourages female political candidates who support abortion rights.

Pillsbury spoke to MPR News in 2005 about the arts, politics and her life. She lamented that politics had become distressingly divisive and said she regretted not being able to arouse moderates to take action.

"I was never able to excite moderates to work," she said in the interview. "They say, 'Where's the flaming moderate.' There aren't. I can't even get them to come to caucuses anymore."

Pillsbury's late husband George Pillsbury was a Republican state senator who was also a scion of the family that started the milling and food company of the same name. Former GOP gubernatorial candidate and one-time part owner of the Vikings, Wheelock Whitney was her brother.

Sally Pillsbury grew up in St. Cloud. She attended The Madeira School and Smith College where she was active in politics, sports and the dramatic arts.

One of Pillsbury's daughters, Sarah, said she'll always remember her mother's spirit and love of life.

"She was a great character with an enormous energy and enthusiasm and loved people and loved connecting people," she said.

Pillsbury said her mother and father traveled but never became snowbirds.

"They wouldn't want to be away from Minnesota that long," she said. "They wouldn't want to be so apart from the civic life of this city. It was just too much fun."

George Pillsbury died in 2012.

A memorial service for Sally Pillsbury is planned for this spring.