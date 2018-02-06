'Furry watermelon with legs': MN Zoo welcomes baby Malayan tapir

A 1-month-old calf made her public debut Tuesday at the Minnesota Zoo. She doesn't have a name -- yet. You can help suggest one.

Get ready to aww.

A 1-month-old endangered Malayan tapir (pronounced "tay-purr") calf made her public debut Tuesday at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley. The zoo says that for the first six to eight months of their lives, tapir calves resemble "furry watermelons with legs."

Sounds adorable, right?

Zoo guests will be able to see her daily starting at 9 a.m. for short periods of time as she adjusts to her new space. Can't catch her then because you've got to be at work? Fire up the computer and sneak a peek or two on her webcam.

An endangered Malayan tapir, born in January, is making her public debut today at the @mnzoo. One of only 37 tapirs in US zoos, 3rd birth in MN in 6 years. Naming contest will be at https://t.co/T0evrQcdYi pic.twitter.com/6f58hAYWsl — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) February 6, 2018

She doesn't have a name — yet. That's where you come in. Submit suggestions on the Minnesota Zoo's website now through Feb. 11. Zookeepers will pick the top three names and the public can vote on their favorite from Feb. 13-15. The tapir calf's name will be unveiled Feb. 16.

The calf is one of 37 tapirs currently in North American zoos. Born Jan. 6 weighing 16 pounds, she currently weighs 44 pounds. By age 1, they can weigh as much as 450 pounds.

Malayan tapirs are one of the most endangered animals in Southeast Asia, according to the zoo. It says there are less tapirs than tigers in the wild.