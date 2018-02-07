Crash kills driver on I-35 in southern Minnesota

A head-on crash before dawn Wednesday near Northfield, Minn. has killed a driver on Interstate 35.

The driver of a southbound pickup truck towing a 33-foot camper lost control while crossing a bridge over Highway 19, said Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson. The truck and trailer slipped through a gap in the median and into the northbound lanes of the interstate, where an oncoming car struck the trailer, killing the driver.

Looks like a SB crash has joined the crash that closed I-35 NB near Northfield this AM. pic.twitter.com/Xz2bzICgaG — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) February 7, 2018

The victim's name has not been released, but he has been identified as a 44-year-old man from Lonsdale, Minn.

The crash closed the northbound side of the interstate for hours during the morning rush hour. At least one other crash happened in the area while authorities were investigating the incident and clearing away the damaged vehicles.