Lakeville principal charged with stalking police detective

The principal of Century Middle School in Lakeville has been charged with stalking an Apple Valley police detective.

The detective was investigating principal Chris Endicott for allegedly stalking several people and breaking into their homes and stealing personal information, such as passwords and Social Security numbers.

Apple Valley Police Captain Nick Francis said a tracking device placed on one of Endicott's vehicles revealed a disturbing pattern in his whereabouts.

"Over the course of a couple days, we noticed a pattern of Mister Endicott spending time near that detective's house, after hours, during the middle of the day," he said. "And also (he was) spending time near the police department."

Endicott has been the principal at Century Middle School since 2012. He had been placed on paid administrative leave before his arrest.