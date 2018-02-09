Trump wishes former aide well after accusations of domestic violence

President Trump speaks with White House secretary Rob Porter (center) and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, outside the White House in December. Porter resigned this week amid allegations of domestic violence against his ex-wives.
President Trump speaks with White House secretary Rob Porter (center) and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, outside the White House in December. Porter resigned this week amid allegations of domestic violence against his ex-wives. 