Political Junkie talks White House departures Politics Kerri Miller , Elizabeth Shockman · Feb 12, 2018 Listen Story audio 12min 45sec The Political Junkie talked over another week in politics: more White House resignations, the Republican budget deal and divisions among the Democrats. • Guest: Ken Rudin, political analyst Use the audio player above to hear the full segment. • Subscribe to the MPR News with Kerri Miller podcast