Truck carrying animal parts sinks into Sauk Lake

A truck carrying animal parts sinks into Sauk Lake. Courtesy Minnesota State Patrol via Twitter

The Minnesota State Patrol said a truck carrying animal parts sank into Sauk Lake after crashing off a bridge this morning.

The accident happened on Highway 71 north of Sauk Centre, according to State Patrol spokesperson Jesse Grabow.

The tractor trailer crashed through a guardrail and into the water below just before 10 a.m. on Monday. Grabow said the driver managed to smash out a window and escape the truck cab. The driver was taken to the hospital in Sauk Centre, but did not suffer life threatening injuries, Grabow said.