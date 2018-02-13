Airbnb guest admits attempted sex assault on host's 7-year-old

A Michigan man who rented a spare room from a Minnetonka family has pleaded guilty to attempting to sexually assault the family's 7-year-old daughter.

Derrick Kinchen, 28, rented the room through Airbnb in September, when he was in the Twin Cities for a wedding. The criminal complaint against him says the host put his daughter to bed, heard Kinchen enter the home and 15 minutes later found him naked in bed with the girl, who reported that Kinchen had tried to take her clothes off.

He fled. He was found later asleep in a neighbor's boat until a police dog bit him and he was arrested, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said in a statement.

At a plea hearing Monday, Kinchen said he didn't remember the incident and had been drinking and thought he had gone back to the room he'd rented.

He nonetheless pleaded guilty to a single count of attempted second degree criminal sexual conduct.

He has already served more than four months in the Hennepin County workhouse, longer than the actual 120-day punishment he's expected to get when he's sentenced in May. He also faces five years of probation.