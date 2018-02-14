Rochester mayoral candidate calls out threat to Muslims

A Rochester mayoral candidate has asked the authorities to investigate an online threat against Muslims.

Regina Mustafa announced her candidacy earlier this month. She said a social media user going by the name "Militia Movement" posted the comment, "Execute All Muslims in America."

"This was pretty alarming," she said. "And I just wanted it to be known by local authorities that somebody went out of their way to post a comment on my page, and it seems that they really do have the means to accomplish what they want."

Mustafa, who runs a nonprofit interfaith organization in Rochester, said she experienced a similar incident during a brief congressional race last fall. She suspended that campaign, though not because of the incident.