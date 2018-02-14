St. Kate's reviews security after ex-student's terror arrest

St. Catherine University is launching an external review of campus security after a former student was ordered held on federal terrorism charges this week.

The school said on its website that federal court filings include claims to the court that Tnuza Jamal Hassan, 19, may have "hid out on the campus" before she resurfaced about a month ago.

Hassan was arrested Jan. 17 after a series of fires on the private Catholic university campus. She was initially charged with a count of first-degree arson in state court. It said she admitted to setting six fires on campus, although authorities said there were more.

Hassan, of Minneapolis, has since been indicted on three federal terror-related charges, including an attempt to provide material support to foreign terrorists, arson and false statements. The school subsequently said three of its students got letters 11 months ago that referred to "join the jihad in fighting."

The school said it turned the letters over to authorities but was asked to keep the matter confidential during a subsequent investigation.

"We know from conversations with authorities that they have no evidence anyone else at St. Kate's is involved, nor is there a current threat to public safety. However, we are concerned about the possibility that Hassan may have hidden on campus," St. Kate's administration said in a statement to the school community. "This assessment will be used to inform any procedural changes or updates that may be needed."

It's the second security issue at St. Kate's in a year.

A security guard at the school pleaded guilty to making a false report to police after shooting himself on campus in September, then telling police a black man he'd confronted on campus was responsible. The false report prompted a sizeable late-night manhunt through the area and had the campus on lockdown.