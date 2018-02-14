Minnesota Olympians to watch on Thursday

Jessie Diggins of the United States competes during the cross-country ladies' sprint classic qualification at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre on Feb. 13, 2018.

Here's a quick guide on when to watch your favorite Minnesota Olympian on Thursday and which channel to watch them on. All times are Central Standard Time.

Alpine skiing

The alpine skiing course has been affected over the last few days by strong winds, so events have been rescheduled multiple times.

If the weather holds out, the medal event for men's downhill is scheduled for Thursday. Wiley Maple, who was born in Minneapolis, is expected to race, and has a start position of 30. Currently NBC has alpine skiing scheduled for 12:30 a.m. and at 7 p.m. on local NBC channels.

Cross-country

Afton's own Jessie Diggins will race the 10-kilometer free on Thursday. NBC plans to air cross-country at 4 a.m. on NBCSN and at 2 p.m. on NBC local channels.

So far Diggins has placed fifth in the 15-kilometer skiathlon, and sixth in the sprint classic.

Curling

Team USA's men curling team will face off against Italy, and is expected to air at 1 p.m. on NBCSN, then they'll play Sweden at 10 p.m. on NBCSN. So far they've beaten Korea 11-7. Minnesota members include Tyler George, John Landsteiner, Joe Polo, and John Shuster (though Shuster now lives in Superior, Wis.).

The women's curling team will play against Switzerland, which will air on CNBC at 4 p.m. The women's team lost its first match 5-10 against Japan. Team members Tabitha Peterson, Aileen Geving and Cory Christensen have ties to Minnesota.

Hockey

The U.S. men's hockey team, featuring Minnesotans Will Borgen and Ryan Stoa, will play Slovakia at 9 p.m. on CNBC. The team lost to Slovenia in overtime 2-3 Wednesday.

Can't get enough?

Other Olympic events scheduled for Thursday include luge, bobsled, biathlon, figure skating and speed skating.

