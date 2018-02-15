How businesses use climate change as a soft sell

Want Climate Cast in your feed each week? Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

There's a commercial airing on the Olympics now that aims to sell cars with a mission to "keep our winters, winter." That's where we'll start Climate Cast this week. Here's what's on the show:

Toyota's using climate change to sell electric and hybrid cars. However, its unique Winter Olympics marketing ploy doesn't mention climate change once — it only discusses the need to "protect" winter. Green Biz's Joel Makower tells MPR News chief meteorologist Paul Huttner how that fits in with current business trends.

Younger generations are taking local action on climate solutions. Very young genrations, in fact. Olya Wright of Grand Marais tells Climate Cast of her efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and why she gave her hometown a D+.

