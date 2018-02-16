Jury weighs fate of Minneapolis cop who shot into car

Seven men and five women are deliberating in the trial of Minneapolis police officer Efrem Hamilton, who fired his gun at a car full of people on Nov. 19, 2016. No one inside the car was hurt.

In his closing remarks, defense attorney Fred Bruno told jurors that to convict Hamilton of any of the three criminal charges would be to "send a good man to perdition."

The gray BMW sedan that backed into Hamilton's squad posed an "immediate threat" to the officer, said Bruno. He called Hamilton's use of deadly force reasonable and authorized under law.

Bruno said Hamilton was entering an "active shooter" scenario. He'd heard on police radio that a suspect vehicle was leaving the scene the wrong way down a one-way street.

Hamilton testified that when he arrived on scene, he believed the car backing the wrong way down the street contained shooting suspects and feared the driver was going to get out and shoot him. Bruno said Hamilton, who served in combat in Iraq as a Marine and has served on the Minneapolis police force since 2007, did what he was trained to do.

"That's what Marines do. That's what cops do," said Bruno. "They don't retreat."

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Tara Ferguson-Lopez said Hamilton could have taken a few seconds to determine that the car didn't pose a threat. Hamilton didn't shout any commands at the car before he fired, and she said Hamilton's use of force was "excessive" and "unreasonable."

Ferguson-Lopez said a reasonable officer would have known the BMW was not a threat.

If the shooting suspects were trying to leave the scene, "they'd be driving as fast as they can," said Ferguson-Lopez. She pointed out there were no officers chasing after the car telling it to stop, nor was there any radio traffic signaling other officers to stop the BMW.

Jurors again watched Hamilton's squad and body cam video again, as well as some video taken from a bystander. The jury will deliberate until 4:30 p.m. Friday. If they don't reach a verdict, jurors will be back Tuesday morning.