Chief of staff Kelly wants new White House security clearance rules

Former White House staff secretary Rob Porter (left), White House chief of staff John Kelly and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner cross the White House South Lawn in August. Kelly on Friday outlined new security clearance protocols after questions were raised about Porter's access.
Former White House staff secretary Rob Porter (left), White House chief of staff John Kelly and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner cross the White House South Lawn in August. Kelly on Friday outlined new security clearance protocols after questions were raised about Porter's access. 