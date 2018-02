From right, Nila Bala, Rachel LaViola, and Sarah Larsson sing as the Nightingale Trio in Studio M inside the Kling Public Media Center in St. Paul, Minn. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.

The Nightingale Trio is back in Minnesota and will perform at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis this weekend, Feb. 18.

The three members of the acapella group — Nila Bala, Rachel LaViola, and Sarah Larsson — met in 2009 at Yale University in a women's Slavic chorus. They perform music from folk traditions in Eastern Europe and the Balkans.

