Rosanne Cash covered her dad's song without knowing it

"Tennessee Flat Top Box," by Roseanne Cash was number one on the Billboard country chart 30 years ago. The song about a boy with no skills other than his ability to play a guitar was the third of four number one hits from Cash's album "King's Record Shop."

She said at the time she recorded it, she thought that it was traditional song in the public domain.

In fact it was written by her father, Johnny Cash. Johnny said that Roseanne's success with the song was "one of his greatest fulfillments." His version only made it to number 11 on the country chart.