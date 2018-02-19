A figure skating rebel on the 2018 Winter Olympics

Former skaters Surya Bonaly of France, right, and Marina Anissina attend the preliminary round men's free skating at the ISU 2012 World Figure Skating Championships in Nice, southern France, Tuesday, March 27, 2012.

She's been called the rebel of women's figure skating.

Surya Bonaly is the only Olympic skater to do a back flip and land on one blade, which she did during the 1998 Winter Olympics even though it was against the rules. Bonaly also has an incredible skating record: five time European champion, three-time world silver medalist and an Olympic silver medalist.

Since retiring from professional skating, Bonaly has settled in St. Louis Park with her husband where they both coach figure skating. She spoke with Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer about this year's Olympics and her career.