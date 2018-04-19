Finalists chosen for St. Cloud State University president

Four finalists have been chosen in the search for a new president of St. Cloud State University.

St. Cloud State has been without a permanent leader since the death of university President Earl H. Potter III, who was killed in a car crash in June 2016.

Interim president Ashish Vaidya has been filling the position. But he is leaving this summer to become president of Northern Kentucky University.

The four finalists are Brian Johnson, former president of Tuskegee University, Daniel Shipp of the University of Nebraska Omaha, Dione Somerville from Bloomsburg University and Robbyn Wacker of the University of Northern Colorado.

The Minnesota State board of trustees is expected to make a final decision on May 16.

In recent years, St. Cloud State has been facing challenges including declining enrollment and budget cuts.