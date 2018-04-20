Metro Transit police investigate another assault on bus driver

Metro Transit police are investigating after another attack on a bus driver in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday evening.

Video of the incident posted to social media shows several people kicking and punching the driver outside the number 18 bus as it's parked along Nicollet Mall.

Metro Transit police investigating this incident between a bus driver and passengers on Nicollet Mall.



At 6, the latest on the investigation plus an update on a pilot program designed to help protect drivers @KSTP pic.twitter.com/MHgVUjvXun — Brett Hoffland (@BrettHoffland) April 20, 2018

Agency spokesperson Howie Padilla said police are reviewing video from the five security cameras on board the bus.

"Our officers are working to try to determine what happened in the moments leading up to that incident," he said. "What the video doesn't show is what the initial interaction was between those individuals. So once we get that, we'll have a more complete picture of what happened here."

The driver was treated and released and is recovering.

Separately, a 26-year-old man is facing charges of third degree assault in the beating of a bus driver in north Minneapolis last week.