In sports this week, about those playoffs ...

It's been a busy week in Minnesota sports, and Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer checked in with Star Tribune digital sports editor Howard Sinker for the latest—like how the Wild and Timberwolves are doing in the playoffs.

In college sports, Sinker also discussed how University of Minnesota women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen is building her coaching bench. The Star Tribune reports that Whalen is hiring Macalester coach and former Gophers teammate Kelly Roysland as her first assistant coach.